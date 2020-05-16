menu
75 pregnant women to board repatriation flight from Dubai to Kochi

Posted by Sameer Published: May 16, 2020, 2:28 pm IST
Courtesy "twitter/cgidubai"

Dubai: A repatriation flight that is about to leave Dubai will be carrying 181 passengers including 75 pregnant women. Doctors and nurses are also on the flight to assist them in case of emergencies.  

Talking to media persons, Neeraj Agarwal, press consul at the Indian consulate said that one of the women is in the 35th week of her pregnancy.

Giving the details of the first phase of Vande Bharat Mission Consulate General of India, Dubai tweeted, “First phase of Vande Bharat Mission was eminently sucessful with 11 flights and 2079 passengers from Dubai to India. We are thankful to Govt of Dubai and the entire Indian community”.

In another tweet, it was mentioned, ” Following is the break up of passengers: Workers 760, Stranded Tourist, Visitors and Students 438 , Medical Emergency Cases 398, Pregnant Women 190, Senior Citizens 126, others 167″.

