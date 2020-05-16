75 pregnant women to board repatriation flight from Dubai to Kochi

Dubai: A repatriation flight that is about to leave Dubai will be carrying 181 passengers including 75 pregnant women. Doctors and nurses are also on the flight to assist them in case of emergencies.

Talking to media persons, Neeraj Agarwal, press consul at the Indian consulate said that one of the women is in the 35th week of her pregnancy.

Today flight IX434 to Kochi is very different as it carries many pregnant women, 35 medical cases, Sr citizens and few who lost their near ones, back in India.Check in and medical screening going on smoothly #VandeBharat @MEAIndia @IndembAbuDhabi @DDNewslive @airindiain @MOS_MEA pic.twitter.com/tSzgLV3ZBS — India in Dubai (@cgidubai) May 16, 2020

Giving the details of the first phase of Vande Bharat Mission Consulate General of India, Dubai tweeted, “First phase of Vande Bharat Mission was eminently sucessful with 11 flights and 2079 passengers from Dubai to India. We are thankful to Govt of Dubai and the entire Indian community”.

1/2 First phase of Vande Bharat Mission was eminently sucessful with 11 flights and 2079 passengers from Dubai to India. We are thankful to Govt of Dubai and the entire Indian community. #VandeBharat @MEAIndia @MOS_MEA @DrSJaishankar @IndembAbuDhabi @DDIndialive @MoCA_GoI — India in Dubai (@cgidubai) May 15, 2020

In another tweet, it was mentioned, ” Following is the break up of passengers: Workers 760, Stranded Tourist, Visitors and Students 438 , Medical Emergency Cases 398, Pregnant Women 190, Senior Citizens 126, others 167″.

2/2 Following is the break up of passengers: Workers 760, Stranded Tourist, Visitors and Students 438 , Medical Emergency Cases 398, Pregnant Women 190, Senior Citizens 126, others 167 #VandeBharatMission @MEAIndia @MOS_MEA @DrSJaishankar @IndembAbuDhabi @DDIndialive @airindiain — India in Dubai (@cgidubai) May 15, 2020

