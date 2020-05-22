76 more test coronavirus positive in Indore; tally up to 2850

Indore: As many as 76 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Indore in the last 24 hours, taking up the number of such cases to 2,850, an official said on Friday.

The COVID-19 toll in the district, the worst-hit from coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh, rose to 109 after two more patients, a 70-year-old woman and a 65-year old woman, died during treatment at a private hospital here, Indore’s Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadia said.

Both the victims were also suffering from diabetes and other diseases, the official said.

With 76 more people testing positive for the disease in the last 24 hours, Indore’s tally has now gone up to 2,850, he said.

He said 1,280 patients of COVID-19 in the district have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection.

Meanwhile, Indores Divisional Commissioner Akash Tripathi has directed Health Department officials to investigate all cases of death of COVID-19 patients in the district and prepare an audit report.

The disease outbreak was first reported in the district on March 24, when four people had tested positive for the infection.

Source: PTI

