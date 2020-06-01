76 new coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh has reported 76 new COVID-19 cases according to an official medical bulletin by the state government.

In the last 24 hours, 10,567 samples were collected in which 76 people tested positive taking the total positive cases in the state to 3,118 including 885 active cases.

34 people have been discharged and two deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours.

The number of patients who have recovered is 2,169.

64 people have succumbed to the infectious disease.

Source: ANI

