76th session of the U.N. General Assembly

By PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 23rd September 2021 11:33 am IST
New York: In this photo taken from video provided by UN Web TV, Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro remotely addresses the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in a pre-recorded message, Wednesday Sept. 22, 2021, at UN headquarters.AP/PTI Photo
New York: External Affairs Minister of India Dr. S Jaishankar with Foreign Minister of Hungary Péter Szijjártó during their meeting at 76th Session of UNGA, in New York. (PTI Photo)
New York: External Affairs Minister of India Dr. S Jaishankar with Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka G.L. Peiris during their meeting at 76th Session of UNGA, in New York. (PTI Photo)
New York: External Affairs Minister of India Dr. S Jaishankar with Foreign Minister of Finland Pekka Haavisto during their meeting at 76th Session of UNGA, in New York. (PTI Photo)
Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, King of Saudi Arabia, remotely addresses the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in a pre-recorded message, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at UN headquarters.AP/PTI

