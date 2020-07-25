7,758 Covid-19 patients discharged, 6,988 new cases in TN

Chennai: While 7,758 Covid-19 patients were discharged from various hospitals, 6,988 tested positive, taking the tally of coronavirus infected people to 206,737, in Tamil Nadu over the past 24 hours.

So far, 151,055 people have been discharged, according to a state government statement, here on Saturday.

The 89 deaths during the past 24 hours raised the number fatalities to 3,409. The number of active cases stands at 52,273.

A total of 64,315 swab samples were tested, increasing the test tally to 22,87,334.

The number of infected children in the age group 0-12 years went up to 10,344.

The state capital Chennai continued to head the Covid-19 infection table with 1,329 people testing positive for the virus. The tally stands at 93,537.

There are 13,923 active cases as 1,131 people have been discharged in Chennai.

Source: IANS

