8.5 lakh Indians visited till June this year: Dubai Tourism

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 26th August 2022 8:49 pm IST
UAE: Expats feel the heat amid increased cost of living
Dubai

Chennai: About 8.5 lakh (0.85 million) Indians have visited Dubai during the first half of the current year, a senior Dubai Economy and Tourism official said on Friday.

During the first half of 2022, about 70 lakh (seven million) people have visited Dubai, and they included about 8.5 lakh Indians,” Bader Ali Habib, its Head of Region – South Asia, International Operations said here on Friday.

According to him, the average stay for Indians in Dubai will be three or four nights.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Asia Cup 2022: Dubai to host 10 of 13 matches, opener on Aug 27

Habib said UAE will soon start issuing five year multiple entry visas. The move is expected to attract Indians to make more trips to Dubai.

He said the number of hotel rooms in Dubai is set to up to about 1.5 lakh soon from the present about 1.4 lakh. And one more luxury hotel Atlantis The Royal is expected to open its doors for guests during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button