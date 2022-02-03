8.72 lakh vacant posts in govt departments: Centre

As many as 9,10,153 vacancies existed as on March 1, 2019 and 6,83,823 as on March 1, 2018, according to a written reply given by Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh.

Photo of PTI PTI|   Published: 3rd February 2022 2:22 pm IST
India emerging as hub for scientific innovation: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: There were over 8.72 lakh vacant posts in central government departments as on March 1, 2020, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

As many as 9,10,153 vacancies existed as on March 1, 2019 and 6,83,823 as on March 1, 2018, according to a written reply given by Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh.

There were 8,72,243 vacant posts in central government departments as on March 1, 2020, the reply said.

MS Education Academy

Three major recruiting agencies — Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have carried out 2,65,468 recruitment during 2018-19 and 2020-21, it said.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button