8 Covid-19 patients discharged in Chinese mainland

Beijing, Sep 23 : The National Health Commission said on Wednesday that eight Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery in the Chinese mainland on Tuesday.

There were 168 patients still being treated, the commission said in its daily report, Xinhua news agency reported.

Altogether 80,505 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by Tuesday, the report said.

As of Tuesday, a total of 85,307 confirmed Covid-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, among whom 4,634 died of the disease.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.