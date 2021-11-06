8 dead, hundreds injured during Travis Scott’s Astroworld fest

By IANS|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 6th November 2021 5:52 pm IST
8 dead, hundreds injured during Travis Scott's Astroworld fest
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. Photo: AP

Los Angeles: Tragedy struck rapper Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival as crowd surges during his Friday night headlining set left 8 dead and over 300 injured, according to Houston officials.

50,000 fans surged during Scott’s performance at the festival outside NRG Park, the Houston Chronicle reports, says variety.com.

At a press conference following the tragedy, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pea outlined the timeline.

MS Education Academy

He said that at 9 p.m. the crowd began surging forward during Scott’s set, which caused Scott to pause the show several times to ask security to help out fans, and sent members of the fire department into the dense crowd to rescue the injured.

At 9.38 p.m. the “mass-casualty incident” was triggered, at which time CPR began to get administered to several unconscious fans. Meanwhile, social media posts show the frenzied scene as officials tried to rescue concert goers, reports variety.com.

“It happened all at once. It seemed like it happened over the course of just a few minutes,” Executive Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite said.

“A lot of times, kids don’t make the best decisions,” he continued. “Because they’re young and amped up. I just think it was so many people and a passion to see this entertainer. I don’t know, and a lot of bad decisions.”

“Our hearts are broken,” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said.

“People go to these events looking for a good time. It’s not the kind of event where you expect to find out about fatalities.”

Saturday’s Day 2 of the festival has been cancelled.

Scott’s Friday night set was broadcast live on Apple Music, and featured his usual high-energy performance style, along with an extended appearance from Drake.

The Astroworld Festival was founded by Scott in 2018.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button