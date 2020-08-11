8 deaths, 1,896 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana

Hyderabad: As many as 1,896 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths were reported in Telangana on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 82,647 in the state, said the State government today.

Out of the total number of COVID-19 cases, 59,374 recoveries and 645 deaths have been reported so far. The active number of cases in the state stands at 22,628, it added.

The recovery rate in the State stands at 71.84 per cent, while the fatality rate stands at 0.78 per cent.

As many as 53,601 new coronavirus cases and 871 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The COVID-19 tally has risen to 22,68,676 including 6,39,929 active cases, 15,83,490 cured/discharged/migrated and 45,257 deaths.

Source: ANI