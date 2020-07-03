8 deaths, 837 more COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh has reported 837 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths in the last 24 hours, said the State Health Department.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state has now reached 16,934. Out of the total number of cases 9,096 cases are active.

The number of deaths due to the disease rises to 206, the State Health Department informed.

In the last 24 hours; 38,898 samples have been tested in the State and 789 of them were detected COVID-19 positive. Apart from them; 46 from other states and two from other countries have also been detected COVID-19 positive. With this, total positive cases in the last 24 hours increased to 837.

In the past 24 hours, 258 persons have been discharged and the total number of discharged persons stands at 7632.

Source: ANI