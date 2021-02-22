8 held after shopkeepers attack each other in UP’s Baghpat

By Mansoor|   Published: 22nd February 2021 10:19 pm IST
Photo: Accused arrested in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh (Source: ANI)

Baghpat: Eight persons have been arrested by police after a violent clash erupted between two groups of shopkeepers in Baraut area in Bhagpat of Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

“Eight people have been arrested in connection with the clash that broke out between two groups of shopkeepers in Baraut area of Baghpat earlier today. Necessary action is being taken,” said Baghpat Police.

According to police, the clash erupted between the ‘chaat’ sellers over the issue of attracting customers to their respective shops. The two sides attacked each other with sticks and rods.

Source: ANI

