8 Highest paid female judges of TV shows in India

Mumbai: March 8 is celebrated as International Women’s Day to recognize and acknowledge the achievements of women and also to raise awareness towards gender equality. ‘Gender Equality for a sustainable tomorrow’ is this year’s theme, as decided by United Nations. On this special day, let’s have a look at some of the most loved and highest-paid female judges of Indian television.

With the advent of various reality shows in the past few years, Indian TV has seen huge growth. People invest a huge part of their lives watching reality shows. Seeing this demand, TV actors, hosts and judges actually charge a large amount and some even earn more in TV shows than they do in films. From Shilpa Shetty to Malaika Arora, here’s a list of the top highest-paid female judges of Hindi reality shows.

1. Shilpa Shetty

(Image Source: Instagram)

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who is known for her impeccable style and fashion, is among the most loved reality show judges in India. She is a part of the Super Dancer judge panel. For last season, Super Dancer 4, Shilpa charged around 20 lakhs per episode becoming is one of the highest-paid judges in reality shows.

2. Madhuri Dixit

(Image Source: Instagram)

Actress, dancer Madhuri Dixit Nene, who judges ‘Dance Deewane’, is also counted in the list of TV’s highest-paid reality show judges. According to a report in Bollywood Life, Madhuri charges 90 lakh to 2 crores per episode.

3. Malaika Arora

(Image Source: Instagram)

Model, actress, VJ, fitness enthusiast and entrepreneur, Malaika Arora is one of the most popular and well-established celebrities in the entertainment industry. She is also seen in few dance reality shows as a judge. As per reports, Malaika charged Rs. 8.5 lakhs per episode for India’s Best Dancer.

4. Neha Kakkar

(Image Source: Instagram)

‘Indian Idol 12’ saw singer Neha Kakkar as a judge for a few months and later she was replaced by her sister Sonu Kakkar. According to various reports, Neha Kakkar was paid Rs 5 lakh per episode to judge singing reality show.

5. Archana Puran Singh

(Image Source: Instagram)

Comedia-actress Archana Puran Singh takes home around Rs. 10 lakhs per episode in The Kapil Sharma Show.

6. Geeta Kapur

(Image Source: Instagram)

Bollywood’s popular choreographer Geeta Kapur judges Super Dancer along with Shilpa Shetty. For the last season, she reportedly took home 12 lakhs to 15 lakhs per episode.

7. Kirron Kher

(Image Source: Instagram)

Kirron Kher, who is currently judging the 9th season of India’s Got Talent, takes home Rs 2 to 3 crore per season.

8. Neha Dhupia

(Image Source: Instagram)

For judging MTV’s popular stunt and adventure-based reality show Roadies, Neha Dhupia charged Rs 8 lakh per episode.