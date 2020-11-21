8 injured in US mall shooting

Washington, Nov 21 : At least eight people were injured in a shooting at a mall in the US state of Wisconsin, police said, adding the gunman remained “at large”.

The incident took place on Friday afternoon in the mall located in Wauwatosa City, part of the Milwaukee metropolitan area, reports Xinhua news agency

None of the victims’ injuries appeared to be life-threatening, and the shooter remained “at large”, Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride said in a statement.

The shooting occurred aat round 3 p.m., and 75 police officers were at the mall investigating, McBride said.

“It will take time to provide additional, and perhaps, more accurate information, but information will be provided as it becomes available,” the statement said.

The Milwaukee division of the FBI said it was responding to the scene to support local law enforcement, according to local media reports.

