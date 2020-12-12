8 injured, one critical in blast in Telangana factory (Ld)

Sangareddy (Telangana), Dec 12 : Eight people were injured, including one in critical condition, in a blast that occurred in a factory at IDA Bollarum in Sangareddy district, Telangana, on Saturday.

“The injured people are undergoing treatment at the Mamata Hospital. We will register a case and investigate what kind of lapses were there,” said a police officer present at the blast site.

At around 1:30 p.m., a thunderous blast occurred in Vindhya Organics, resulting in huge clouds of thick black smoke billowing from the accident site.

The officer said that nobody was trapped in the factory, according to the information given by the factory and an eye witness.

“As soon as there was a blast, everybody ran outside. The fire has been mostly controlled after six fire engines were pressed into service. There is some smoke here and there because of chemicals. The fire engines are also using some chemicals to douse the fire,” he said.

The officer expressed confidence that the smouldering remains will also be brought under control soon.

Meanwhile, Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) Patancheruvu MLA Mahipal Reddy claimed that the injured workers are safe and their families need not worry.

“Doctors at the Mamata Hospital are treating the victims. Local leaders, revenue and police officials are doing the needful,” said Reddy.

He said it was very unfortunate for the accident to have happened and held the company’s management responsible.

Reddy said the company failed to take safety precautions.

“They were running the company without following any rules. Since they were negligent, we will take action against them,” he asserted.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.