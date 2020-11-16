8 killed, 11 injured in Pakistan accident

Islamabad, Nov 16 : At least eight people were killed and 11 others injured after aa passenger van plunged into a ravine in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday, a government official said.

The accident took place in Kaka Sahib roadm Nowshera district, Additional Deputy Commissioner Nowshera Noor Wali Khan told Xinhua news agency.

Following the incident, police along with rescue teams reached the site and shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital.

Local volunteers also participated in the rescue activities.

Conditions of at least four injured people were reportedly critical, and they have been shifted to a hospital in the provincial capital city of Peshawar for better treatment, said the official.

The incident took place when the van’s driver lost control over the vehicle while taking a sharp turn, according to local reports quoting witnesses.

Source: IANS

