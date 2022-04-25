8 killed, 45 rescued after boat sunk off Lebanon

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 25th April 2022 12:02 pm IST
8 killed, 45 rescued after boat sunk off Lebanon
People gather as an ambulance drives following the sinking of a boat off the coast of Lebanon’s northern port city of Tripoli, outside the port of Tripoli, Lebanon April 23, 2022. (Photo: Reuters)

Beirut: The Lebanese Army has rescued 45 people and recovered eight bodies after a migrant boat sunk in the waters off the northern city of Tripoli.

The Lebanese Army on Sunday said at a press conference that high waves submerged the overloaded boat, which carried more than 50 people.

Some of the rescued people were treated on the ground, while others were transferred to nearby hospitals to receive emergency medical care, Xinhua news agency reported.

MS Education Academy

Search operations began Saturday evening shortly after the boat leaving the coastal town of Qalamoun drowned in the sea.

The Lebanese Army, security forces and the Red Cross were deployed at Tripoli’s port to join the rescue process.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Sunday asked the judicial and military authorities to start an investigation into the incident.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button