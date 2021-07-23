8 killed as two cars collide in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool district

Hyderabad: A fatal road accident took place at Hyderabad-Srisailam national highway on friday evening resulting in death of eight persons. Two cars coming from Chennaram gate collided in Nagar Kurnool district.

According to the police, three persons were travelling in a car from Srisailam to Hyderabad while fourt others were proceeding from Hyderabad to Srisailam and both the cars collided.

Horrific scenes prevailed after the dead bodies were scattered on the road while few other bodies were badly struck in the cars.

The police suspect that the accident had taken place due to the over speed and reckless driving on the national highway. The district police informed that they were able to identify the four victims as Vamsi of Jeedimetla,Venkat of Nizampet,Naresh of Patancheru and Siva Kumar of Anand Bagh.

The bodies have been shifted to Government hospital mortuary for conducting post mortem.

After the tragic accident the Prime Minister of India has expressed grief and Telangana Chief Minister too has conveyed grief over the accident.