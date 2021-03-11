8 killed in road accident in Agra

Agra, March 11 : Eight persons were killed and four seriously injured when a Scorpio vehicle rammed into a container on Thursday morning in the Etmadpur area here.

All deceased were seated in the SUV when the accident took place and died on the spot.

The injured persons have been admitted to a hospital.

The registration number of the SUV is of Jharkhand and the deceased are yet to be identified.

The bodies have been sent for post mortem and further investigations are on.

