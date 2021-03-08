8 killed, over 170 injured in migrant center fire in Yemen

Sana’a: At least eight people have been killed and over 170 others injured as a result of a fire at a migrant detention facility in the Yemeni capital city Sana’a, the regional office of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) for the Middle East and North Africa has said.

The fire broke out at the center run by the Houthi rebels on Sunday. The cause is yet to be determined.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of the refugees and guards in the migrant detention facility in Sanaa as a result of a fire. Eight people died, however, the final tally is supposed to be much higher. Condolences to the families of the victims and all those injured,” the IOM regional office wrote on Twitter late on Sunday.