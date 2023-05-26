8 Palestinians injured, 14 arrested in Israeli raid in West Bank

Ramallah: At least eight Palestinians were injured and 14 were arrested during an Israeli army raid in the West Bank city of Jericho, Palestinian medics and eyewitnesses said.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a press statement that eight Palestinians were shot and injured by Israeli soldiers during clashes that broke out during an Israeli army military operation in the refugee camp of Aqabat Jabr, south of Jericho, Xinhua news agency reported.

Eyewitness accounts indicate that fierce clashes erupted in the area, with Palestinian youth resorting to the burning of tires, stone-throwing, and hurling Molotov cocktails at the soldiers, who responded by employing gunfire to disperse the demonstrators.

Palestinian militants also traded fire with the soldiers, said the witnesses, adding that the soldiers fired anti-tank missiles at the militants.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Prisoner Club Association said in a press statement that the Israeli soldiers arrested 14 Palestinian men from their homes in the refugee camp.

The statement called on international human rights groups to intervene to stop “the aggressive Israeli policy that is practiced during Israeli army forces’ raids on Palestinian towns and refugee camps.

Israeli Radio reported that the Israeli army carried out a military operation in the refugee camp which aimed at arresting militants involved in carrying out attacks against Israel.

Tension between Israel and the Palestinians has been mounting in the West Bank since early January, leaving more than 100 Palestinians and 20 Israelis killed.

