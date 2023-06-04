8 passengers of Hyderabad-bound bus injured after truck hits it in MP

Eight persons were injured and undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Badnawar, the official said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 4th June 2023 1:03 pm IST
8 killed in 3 road accidents in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
Road accidents (Representative image)

Dhar: Eight passengers of a private bus heading to Hyderabad were injured when a truck hit their vehicle in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district on Sunday morning, police said.

The accident took place at around 7 am near Multhan village on Lebad-Nayagaon road, some 70 km from the district headquarters, Badnawar police station in-charge Vishwadeep Singh Parihar said.

The sleeper coach bus was going from Jodhpur (in Rajasthan) to Hyderabad (Telangana) when a truck coming from back side hit the vehicle, the official said.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
8 killed in 3 road accidents in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

The side portion of the bus was badly damaged, he said.

Eight persons were injured and undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Badnawar, the official said.

The truck was seized, he added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 4th June 2023 1:03 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button