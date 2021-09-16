8 signs that hint at ‘all is not well’ between Samantha & Naga Chaitanya

Rumours of ‘all is not well’ between Tollywood stars Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya have been have been doing rounds for quite sometime now. If the various reports are to be believed, the couple might be heading for a divorce. Fans, social media users and media have gotten themselves in deep dissections and conclusions from the couple’s social media posts.

The celebrity couple made their relationship public in 2016. They had tied the knot back in 2017.

Here’s look at 8 reasons that hinted at Samantha and Naga Chaitanya’s marriage might fall apart.

It all started with Samantha dropping ‘Akkineni’ from her social media names which sparked rumours that something is not right between her and Chaitanya. Soon after this, scores of concerned fans started discussing the topic on Twitter.

Later, a few reports said that Naga Chaitanya and Samantha started living separately. Chaitanya reportedly left his Gachibowli’s residence where he is stays with Samantha and now staying with his parents, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Amala.

In of her Instagram posts, Samantha dropped a picture differentiating between media and reality. She being an avid lover and pet-parent of two lovely pitbulls, spoke about the most hated dog. However, a section of fans blown it out of proportion. Some reports too mistook it as an intelligent jibe against those spreading rumours about her divorce, whereas the fact of the matter still remains under the curtains.

A few days ago, when Nagarjuna skipped a press conference of Bigg Boss which he happens to be the host of, netizens considered it an act of secret-keeping. And now, this added more fuel to the burning speculations.

Although, Samantha made sure to wish her father-in-law on social media on his birthday by posting, “No words can describe my respect for you. I wish you an abundance of health and happiness, today and always. Happy birthday to the man, the phenomena @iamnagarjuna mama,” her absence from the birthday bash ignited more speculations.

Samantha even took a quick vacay recently without Naga Chaitanya.

Naga Chaitanya recently released the trailer of his upcoming flick ‘Love Story’ alongside Sai Pallavi. Sam’s rather cold reaction, where she usually would have gone all praise for her man, was yet another feather in the hat of the roaring predictions.

Instead of awaiting an official response , the couple’s decision of being silent over the matter has also seen to be having its own effects. Even when Samantha was asked to comment on the rumours in one of her interview, the actress preferred keeping mum.

However, nothing is known and there is no official word on it yet. Even fans are not convinced with the gossip monger’s words as Samantha and Naga Chaitanya are know to be the IT couple of T-town. So, let’s just wait for the truth and hope the couple settle down their issues if they have any and live happily!

Meanwhile, after the humongous success of her previous endeavour in the super-appreciated web series The Family man 2, Samantha will next be seen in a flick titled Shakuntalam.

On the other hand, Chaitanya will be seen in the Shekar Kammula directorial Love Story next and perhaps for now it’s better to have the wonderful creative side of the speculators be hushed much like the couple itself.