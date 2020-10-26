8 Students of MS IAS Academy qualifies UPSC prelims

Hyderabad: Analog IAS Academy, a renowned coaching institute in India for Civil Services exams has yet again lived up to its high standards of Civil Services coaching by achieving outstanding results in the Civil Services Exam 2019.

The academy has achieved all together 8 students passes the UPSC Prelims exams.

This is the ninth consecutive time students of the academy have outperformed in this exam. Students of Analog IAS Academy’s network of branches located in Hyderabad, Delhi and Bengaluru have come out with flying colours.

The results achieved today are synonymous with the kind of teaching methodologies we adopted, student specific strategy formation, exhaustive practice mechanism-both Prelims & Mains oriented, meticulously created Study materials, 3600 analysis in Group Discussions and most importantly Mentorship and Hand holding of every student at personal level. We intend to exponentially increase these results to next level in the years to come. This is part of our humble contribution to nation building for over 20 years.

About Analog IAS Academy Analog Education Society was established with an aim to impart quality education both in terms of technical skills and all-round personality development. The first initiative was the establishment of Analog IAS Academy for aspirants preparing for Civil Services Examination conducted every year by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Analog IAS Academy has the distinction of producing All India toppers with its quality and effective teaching methodologies.