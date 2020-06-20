8-year-old records father’s drowning incident

Hyderabad: In a heart-wrenching incident, an 8-year-old boy shoots a video of his father’s drowning incident unaware of the severe condition of the situation.

According to a report, this incident took place on Tuesday, June 16, near Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, Akkaram Pump House in Siddipet.

The innocence of the boy can be seen through the video, although his father is struggling to afloat, he can be heard saying to his brother and cousin about his father’s swimming skills.

Siddipet: 8-year-old innocent boy shoots video of father drowning in KLIS Canal

According to the locals, Mohammad Mohiuddin (38) was a resident of Akkaram Village. He went to the canal on Tuesday with his wife, 8-year-old son, Akbar, Salman (6), nephew and his mother-in-law.

After giving bath to his two children and nephew, he went down into the canal for swimming and asked his son Akbar to shoot the video.

Although many thought Mohiuddin was swimming but the actual condition of the situation was different.

In the video, one can hear Akbar commenting proudly about his father: “Mere Bawa Wahan Tak Bhi Jasakte. (My father can go far too)”

The last word Mohiuddin speak can be heard as “Yeh Idhar Dekho” (Oh! See here).

At that moment his wife was busy with her mother discussing about the Kaleshwaram project. Though her husband was struggling to come out of the canal, they did not realise it.

They informed the situation to the irrigation department officials very late, the drive experts try to find the body but they cannot find it.

Finally on Thursday, the body afloat at the bank. Despite appealing from the irrigation and police officials, not to venture in the canals people are risking their lives.

