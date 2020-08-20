80% APAC firms changing marketing strategy due to COVID: Adobe

Those in Australia were less likely to have shifted messaging, with those in China and India being more likely.

By Minhaj Adnan Published: 20th August 2020 2:20 pm IST
New Delhi: With habits of consumers changing significantly due to Covid-19 disruptions, nearly 80 per cent of organisations in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region are transforming their long-term marketing strategy, according to a survey by Adobe on Thursday.

The results showed that around 80 per cent of organisations in countries like India and China are likely to have a Covid-19 taskforce to manage messaging and campaigns.

Organisations in these two countries are also expected to be significantly quicker in returning to pre-Covid level of investment in marketing than those in other countries.

“This year has brought about a broad shift in consumer behaviour and attitudes. In line with this, marketers are modifying their customer experience strategies to address different groups with relevant messages, more so than ever before,” Sunder Madakshira, Head of Marketing, Adobe India, said in a statement.

“It is clear from the results of this study that brands that are agile in pivoting to a digital modus operandi and have responsive campaigns that deliver authentic, meaningful and responsible communication stand to succeed in the long run.”

In response to the social distancing mindset, more than half of the respondents have shifted imagery or language in their recent marketing campaigns.

The most commonly shifted elements are visuals of people touching and language that describes close interactions, said the study.

Given the situation, there seems to be a general sense that brands have a duty to proactively offer help or provide special offers to customers at this time.

This sense of duty among marketers is strongest in China and India, and weakest in Australia, said the study.

Almost seven in 10 marketers are currently working from home across India, Australia, China and Singapore as compared to nearly half of them working from home on a weekly basis or more often prior to Covid-19.

The study surveyed 1,200 marketers across China, India, Singapore and Australia who are directly involved in their brand’s marketing activities, and have an analyst role or higher within their organisation between June 1-17.

Source: IANS
