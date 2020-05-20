80% of Telangana’s 2BHK project completed says KTR

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday informed 80 per cent of the construction works related to the State government’s prestigious 2BHK housing project was already completed.

Reviewing the progress of the ongoing works of 2BHK houses during a high-level meeting here, he said houses were allocated to beneficiaries in some areas.

Stating that efforts would be made to allocate houses to beneficiaries in other areas after completion of the works, the Minister said the State government was according to top priority to the 2BHK housing project.

Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, V. Prashanth Reddy and C. Malla Reddy, GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan and other officials were present.

