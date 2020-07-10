80-yr-old woman dies of COVID-19 in Puducherry

By Qayam Published: July 10, 2020, 1:21 pm IST
covid-19-coronavirus

Puducherry: An 80-year-old woman succumbed to COVID-19 in the Union Territory and 72 cases were reported, taking the toll to 17 and the infection tally to 1,272 on Friday, health minister Malladi Krishna Rao said.

The woman died at the government general hospital in Karaikal, he told reporters here.

Among the new cases, 67 were reported from Puducherry and five from Karaikal (an enclave of the union territory in Tamil Nadu) in the last 24 hours, ended at 10 AM, he said.

A total of 970 samples were tested, the highest so far, of which 72 tested positive, taking the total number of cases to 1,272.

Active cases stood at 618, while 637 patients were treated and discharged, he said.

A total of 23,515 samples have been tested so far, of which 21,982 samples were negative. Results of the other samples were awaited.

The minister said the government was strengthening the infrastructure at the hospitals to meet any exigency.

“We will expedite process of procuring the equipment, including ventilators for the hospitals before July 20”, he said.

Rao said he would meet Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and suggest implementing total lockdown on Sundays to contain the spread of the virus and appealed to people to adhere to safety norms.

Source: PTI
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close