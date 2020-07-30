81% of people might be affected with COVID-19: Health Minister

Hyderabad: The state health Minister Eatala Rajender on Thursday informed that 81 per cent of people in the state can be affected with corona virus. In an interview to a regional TV channel he informed that the government is taking tough measures to contain the corona virus.

He clarified that there is nothing to fear from the virus and corona tests were being done everywhere. With the easing of lockdowns across the country, the number of corona positive cases have increased. “Under the present circumstances, the virus is unlikely to go down in such a short period of time,” he said.

He said that compared to many other states in the country, there has been some success in containing in Telangana especially in GHMC. The minister also informed that as per the medical experts and doctors as many as 81 percent contract with the virus while 14% have taken treatment at homes and only 5% of people have been badly affected resulting in deaths too.