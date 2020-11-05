829 teachers tested Covid positive in AP as schools reopened

Amaravati, Nov 5 : As many as 829 government teachers and 575 students in Andhra Pradesh have tested positive for Covid, most of the teachers underwent the test prior to the reopening of schools.

“Most of the teachers were tested before the opening of the schools and the results have come out after the schools are reopened,” said School Education Commissioner Vadrevu Chinna Veerabhadrudu.

The Covid status statistics of teachers and students were compiled at 3 p.m. on Thursday. The infected teachers amount to 1.17 per cent of 70,790.

Likewise, infected students amount to 0.6 per cent of 95,763.

Busting some rumours on social media claiming that coronavirus infections have risen after the schools were reopened for IX and X standard students on Monday, Veerabhadrudu said they were not genuine.

“There are certain messages going on in WhatsApp stating that there is a hike of coronavirus after schools reopened. They are not genuine,” he asserted.

On Thursday, the southern state registered more number of Covid infections, 2,745, than recoveries, 2,292, after several weeks, increasing the state’s tally to 8.35 lakh, while the active cases have plummeted to 21,878.

However, he said that schools are running in a safe environment with all due precautions as the entire school education and health departments in the districts are vigilant.

“There is an encouraging and positive response among the students and teachers for continuing the teaching – learning activity in the schools,” he added.

