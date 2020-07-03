837 new corona cases in Andhra, total nears 17K

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh reported 837 more coronavirus cases in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday, taking the state’s corona vases to 16,934, the state nodal officer said. Eight deaths reported from different parts of the state took the state’s death toll to 206.

Health officials said that 258 more patients were cured and discharged from hospitals on Friday, taking the tally of cured persons to 7,632.

As many as 9,096 persons are receiving treatment for Covid-19 at different hospitals in Andhra Pradesh.

As many as 38,898 tests were conducted in the preceding 24 hours, taking the overall number of tests conducted till date to 9,71,611 till date.

On Friday, Kurnool reported 4 deaths, Chittoor 2 deaths and Krishna and East Godavari districts 1 death each in the last 24 hours.

Anantapur reported the highest daily tally of 149 cases, followed by Prakasam with 139, and Kurnool with 116 cases. Guntur with 80 cases, West Godavari with 57 cases, East Godavari with 56 cases and Visakhapatnam with 54 cases.

On Friday, 27 returnees from Telangana were among the new cases, apart from 9 returnees from Karnataka, and 3 from Delhi. Two cases each from Rajasthan and West Bengal were reported while 1 case was reported from Tamil Nadu. Till date, 2,111 returnees from other states have tested corona positive.

Only two new cases were reported among foreign returnees on Friday — one person with travel history to Saudi Arabia and a returnee from Singapore. The total patients in this category are 409, of which 160 persons were cured. As many as 249 persons in this category are undergoing treatment in hospitals.

Source: IANS