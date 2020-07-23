84 Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan staff test coronavirus positive

Posted By Nihad Amani Published: 23rd July 2020 3:55 pm IST
Chennai: As many as 84 persons including security and fire service personnel posted at the Raj Bhavan here have tested positive for coronavirus, said a statement.

The statement, issued by the Raj Bhavan, said that 147 persons were tested for coronavirus as some persons working there had shown symptoms of infection.

As per the test results, 84 persons including security and fire service personnel working in the outer area of the Raj Bhavan tested positive for coronavirus infection and have been quarantined.

None of the infected persons had come in contact with Governor Banwarilal Purohit or other senior officials, the statement said.

The entire Raj Bhavan premises, including offices, has been sanitized and disinfected by the Greater Chennai Corporation.

Source: IANS
