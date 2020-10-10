85% qualify for engineering in Andhra’s EAMCET

Amaravati, Oct 10 : As many as 1.3 lakh or 85 per cent of engineering applicants in Andhra Pradesh’s Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) have qualified in the exam.

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh released the results on Saturday for the entrance test which paves the way for admissions in engineering, medicine and agriculture professional courses in the southern state.

In the agricultural and medical division, 92 per cent applicants have qualified.

Suresh said the entrance test results will also be texted to the students’ mobile phones.

Amid Covid and following physical distancing guidelines, EAMCET was held from September 17 to 25. Out of 1.85 lakh engineering applicants, 1.56 lakh appeared for the exam.

In the agriculture and medicine division, there were 87,652 applicants but only 75,834 appeared for the exam.

In engineering, 1.33 lakh students are eligible for admission and in agriculture and medicine division, 69,616 students are eligible.

Vavilapalli Sainath from Visakhapatnam topped the engineering division with 157.5 marks, followed by Kumar Satyam in the second position (156.3) from Hyderabad while Gangula Bhuvan Reddy from Proddutur stood third with 155.4 marks.

In agriculture and medicine division, Guthi Chaitanya Sindhu from Tenali stood first with 152.5 marks, followed by Tripuraneni Lakshmi Sai Maruthi in the second position (152.4) from Tadikonda and V. Manoj Kumar came third with 151.5 marks. He is from Tirupati.

“I am happy to get a good rank in EAMCET, however, I would like to give a shot at other exams also,” Akash James from Vijayawada told IANS.

