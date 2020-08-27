85,000 2BHK houses under GHMC limits to be ready by December

Beneficiary houses under Dignity Housing Program and JNNURM to be ready by December.

By Hussain Saify Published: 27th August 2020 8:42 pm IST

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is accelerating towards providing shelters to the needy. K T Rama Rao State’s Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) and Information Technology (IT) Minister on Wednesday said that 85,000 2BHK beneficiary houses are being built in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. They will be to be handed off ready by December this year.

Of the total 85,000 2BHK houses being built, 75,000 of them come under the dignity housing program and the rest are a part of Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) scheme.

Under the Dignity housing program, a total of one lakh 2BHK houses are to be built for which the state government has already allocated Rs. 9,700 crore.

The houses are to be built on 24 different constituencies in Hyderabad and a total of 4000 are being built in each constituency.

As per the instructions issued to the officials, houses are going to be a package of all the basic amenities like water supply, electricity and etc. The guidelines to identify beneficiaries are to be discussed and finalised by the Housing Department shortly.

