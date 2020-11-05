8,516 new corona cases in Kerala, TPR remains below 12

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 4 : Even as 8,516 more persons tested coronavirus positive in Kerala on Wednesday, the state’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood below 12.

On certain days in the previous months, the TPR went over 15 per cent.

State Health Minister KK Shailaja said that 8,206 persons tested negative on a day when 71,270 samples was tested in 24 hours. The state’s recoveries total 3,72,951 so far.

“Active cases total 84,995, whereas 28 more COVID-19 deaths took Kerala’s death toll to 1,587,” she added.

Across the state, 3,02,063 persons are now under observation, including 20,963 in hospitals. There are 638 corona hotspots in the state.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.