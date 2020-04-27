852 embrace Islam at Dubai centre

DUBAI: Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre for Islamic Culture of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai (IACAD) announced the proclamation of as many as 852 new Muslims in the first quarter of 2020.

The consistent awareness among residents has led to an increase in proclamation of Islam as compared to last year that is 838.

“The centre has consistently spread Emirati and moderate Islamic culture, and promoted the values of tolerance, by delivering civilisational discourse to various groups of society, which has resulted in a high level of public awareness in Dubai among resident communities,” said centre director Hind Mohammed Lootah.

According to Gulf News, Hana Abdullah Al-Jallaf, Head of the New Muslim Welfare section said the interest in Islam had risen amid the exceptional circumstances the world was now facing.

The proclamations were done remotely because of the coronavirus pandemi.

The conversion to Islam certificate for new Muslims will be sent via email or WhatsApp.

