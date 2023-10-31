8,525 Palestinians killed since Oct 7: Gaza Health Ministry

Tel Aviv: The Gaza Health Ministry has said that 8,525 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks since the October 7 attacks.

Health Ministry spokesperson Ashraf Al-Qudra in a statement on Tuesday said that of those dead, 130 were health workers.

The statement also said that 15 hospitals were destroyed.

At least 32 health care centres were also destroyed and not functioning, the statement added.

In a related development, Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza said that due to the shortage of fuel, the generators of the hospital would shut down, leading to a major health catastrophe.

Mehdit Abbas, spokesperson of Shifa hospital told IANS that 50,000 displaced people are in Shifa hospital.

He added that the allegations by Israel that the hospital was a hideout for Hamas fighters were totally untrue and baseless.

Abbas further said: “The occupying forces of Israel could not issue a single image of fighters hiding in the hospital. They went to the world of imagination and artificial intelligence to support the image they have drawn in their imagination to create and argument that does not exist.”

The Al-Shifa hospital spokesman also invited journalists around the world and the International Red Cross to visit the hospital and to see for themselves whether the hospital was occupied by fighters.

It may be noted that Israel had issued a statement that Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza Strip was one of the major hideouts for the Hamas terror operations aimed at Israel.