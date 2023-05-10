86.6% students pass class 10 exams in Telangana

Hyderabad: More than 86 percent of students cleared class 10th exams in Telangana, the results of which were declared on Wednesday.

Out of 4,84,370 students, who had appeared in the exams, 4,19,460 (86.60 per cent) have passed. Girls performed better than boys. The pass percentage for girls was 88.53 while the same for boys stood at 84.68 per cent.

Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy announced the results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC). The SSC exams were held in April.

Among districts, Nirmal topped the list with 99 per cent pass percentage. Vikarabad stood last with only 59.46 per cent candidates clearing the exam.

The minister said as many as 2,793 schools secured 100 per cent pass while 25 schools had zero result.

She announced that SSC advanced supplementary exams will be held from June 14 to June 22. Candidates will have to pay the exams fee by May 26.