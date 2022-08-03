86 civilians killed in Syria during July

Damascus: A Syrian human rights network on Monday said that 86 civilians were killed in the country in July 2022, including 21 children, 8 women and 5 victims of torture.

This came in a report issued by the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR), accusing “Russian forces of violating the ceasefire agreement again and of perpetrating a massacre against displaced people in the village of Al-Jadida in the western countryside of Idlib.”

The report stated that “the month of July witnessed a continuation of civilian casualties due to mines in different governorates and regions of Syria.”

According to the SNHR, 18 of the dead were killed by the Syrian-Russian alliance forces, while the killing of 57 civilians at the hands of other parties was documented.

He continued, “The report documented the killing of 14 civilians, including 6 children, bringing the death toll due to mines since the beginning of 2022 to 90 civilians, including 45 children and 9 women.”

The report indicated that “5 people were killed due to torture, 4 of them at the hands of the Syrian regime forces, and 1 at the hands of the so-called “Syrian Democratic Forces”, which are dominated by the terrorist organization (YPG).

The report further added, “Two massacres took place in July at the hands of Russian forces and others, which, according to the Victims Documentation Team, caused the death of 11 civilians, including 4 children.”

The Syrian civil war has continued since 2011 following the regime’s bloody repression of protesters. At least 350,000 Syrians have been killed, though estimates differ from the official death toll.