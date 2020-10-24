87-year-old man defeats COVID-19 in Meghalaya

Shillong: An 87-year-old man has recovered from COVID-19 and was discharged from a state-run hospital here on Saturday, officials said.

The elderly person had tested positive for the infection after he was admitted to the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) here last month with fever, breathlessness and low oxygen saturation, they said.

The patient was treated at the COVID ICU with non- invasive ventilation and was administered plasma therapy since his oxygen requirement was high, NEIGRIHMS spokesperson Cornerstone Wann said.

The elderly person made a gradual improvement and tested negative for COVID-19 on October 17. The patient was transferred to the non-COVID wing the next day where his condition improved further, he said.

“It is encouraging to see senior citizens with comorbidities recovering from COVID-19 in Shillong,” Wann added.

Source: PTI