15 May 2020, Fri
870 people detained in Manipur for violating lockdown

Posted by Qayam Published: May 15, 2020, 9:22 am IST
Imphal: Manipur Police has detained 870 persons and seized 696 vehicles for violating lockdown norms in the state, a senior officer said.

All the detained persons were produced before courts and a total fine of Rs 1.03 lakh was imposed on them, a statement issued by Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) L Kailun said on Thursday.

The ADGP said police will continue to take legal action against lockdown violators under the National Disaster Management Act 2005.

Source: PTI

