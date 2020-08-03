89 new COVID-19 cases reported in Manipur

Imphal: Manipur reported 89 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and the total count of cases in the state now stands at 2,920.

“In the past twenty-four hours, 84 persons (51 males, 33 females) from the general population and five persons from Central Armed Police Force (CRPF) were confirmed as new COVID-19 positive cases,” Manipur government said in a release.

Active cases in the state stand at 1,147 and 1,766 persons have recovered from the viral infection.

Manipur has reported seven deaths due to COVID-19 and the recovery rate in the state is 60.47 per cent.

Source: ANI