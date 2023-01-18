8th Nizam of Hyderabad Mukarram Jah laid to rest at Makkah Masjid with state honours

Hyderabad: The mortal remains of Mukarram Jah Bahadur, the titular eighth Nizam of Hyderabad, was laid to rest at the historic 17th-century Makkah Masjid on Wednesday evening. Maulana Hafiz Qari Qureshi, the Khateeb of the mosque, led the Namaz-e-Janaza (funerary prayers) after the Asr namaz (post which the body was buried).

Thousands from the city poured into the palace from 8 am on Wednesday to pay their last respects to the 89-year-old, who had passed away in Turkey on January 14. While it was only supposed to be allowed till 1 pm, due to the huge rush, it was allowed till 2 pm.

Mukarram Jah’s body was brought from Khilwat in the Chowmahalla palace to the Makkah Masjid around 4:30 pm. His body was also wrapped in the Hyderabad State’s flag.

The funeral procession for Mukarram Jah from Khilwat to Makkah Masjid witnessed many from the general public taking turns to carry his bier. Thousands of people have also gathered for the (final) Namaz-e-Janaza and also to attend the funeral procession. Crowds started swelling from around 4 pm at the Makkah Masjid for the same. In fact, some attendees of the funeral came early and sat in the first few lines inside the mosque much earlier.

A band from the Telangana police headed the procession, as the Telangana government also announced a state funeral for Mukarram Jah as a mark of respect. After the Asr prayers, his mortal remains were given a guard of honour.

Women come to see the mortal remains of Mukarram Jah at the Chowmahalla palace. (Image: Siasat)

Earlier in the morning, thousands drop in at the Chowmahalla palace to have a last glimpse of Mukarram Jah Bahadur. The funerary prayers were held around 5 pm. Family members of Mukarram Jah were present, along with a large number of his relatives and members of the HEH The Nizam and other trusts.

Born to Prince Azam Jah and Princess Durru Shehvar, the imperial princess of the Ottoman Empire, on October 6, 1933 in France, Mukarram Jah was coronated as Asaf Jah the Eighth on April 6, 1967, after the passing away of Mir Osman Ali Khan in February 1967. About a million people are believed to have attended the funeral procession of Osman Ali Khan when he died.

CM paid floral tribute

A day earlier, chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) paid floral tributes to the mortal remains of the last Nizam at Chowmahalla Palace. He consoled Mukarram Jah’s former wife Princess Esra and his children and other family members.

Ministers Mahmood Ali, Vemula Prashant Reddy, MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar, MLAs Balka Suman, A. Jeevan Reddy, Telangana Sports Authority Chairman E.A Anjaneya Goud, former Waqf Board Chairman Mohammad Salim, Advisor to Government, Minority Affairs A. K. Khan and others were present.