9 in 10 India employees feel ready to work remotely: Dell

New Delhi, Dec 22 : About nine in 10 employees in India feel prepared to work remotely for the long-term when provided with the right technology assets and human resources-related support, a Dell Technologies research said on Tuesday.

However, employees shared concerns about not having access to the right technologies and the blurring of boundaries between work and personal lives in a long-term remote work arrangement.

The research also found that the most in-demand technology resources that employees want are productivity equipment or tools, remote access to internal company resources and cloud technology.

Moreover, employees want employers to provide best practices training for remote working, and virtual learning and development sessions, said the study.

“The events of 2020 have led organisations to adapt to new ways of working and rethink how work can be conducted,” Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director and General Manager, Client Solutions Group, Dell Technologies, India, said in a statement.

“As organisations come to terms with the new reality where a hybrid workplace will be the norm, factors conducive to productivity, in the long run, need to be considered. India as one of the countries across the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region, has had experience with remote work and is displaying readiness for long term remote and digital teams.”

The study revealed that the top three countries with the highest percentage of employees having worked remotely before were India (85 per cent), Indonesia (75 per cent) and Japan (72 per cent).

The “Remote Work Readiness (RWR)” Index captured data on employees’ readiness for long-term remote work and their views on the factors important for its success.

The findings are based on a survey of over 7,000 working professionals aged 18 years and above from the Asia Pacific and Japan region of which around 1,000 were from India.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.