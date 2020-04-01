9 Jamaat members sent for test; Mallepally centre closed down

Hyderabad: Intensifying tests on the Tablighi Jamaat members who had been to a convention in Delhi some two weeks ago, Habeeb Nagar police on Wednesday shifted nine members of Jamaat to ESI hospital at Erragadda for COVID-19 tests.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad centre of the Jamaat which is located in Mallepally has been closed indefinitely.

Medical and Health Department teams along with the Habeeb Nagar police reached the Mallepally Markaz (Telangana Headquarters of Jamaat), early this morning and shifted nine members of Jamaat including its Sadar (President) Mohammed Ikram Ali to the Government hospital in ambulances.

After five elderly persons from Telangana who had a travel history to Delhi’s Markaz at Nizamuddin died on March 30, the authorities have swung into action and identified 603 persons of Jamaat in GHMC limits who have taken part in the Markaz conference in the third week March mid week.

Although the process of conducting tests upon the Jamaat members and their kin had already taken up jointly by the GHMC and Medical and Health department on Tuesday, nine members of the Jamaat were still staying at regional Markaz at Mallepally.

In order to ascertain that the health conditions of the members the police have shifted to ESI hospitals and they have been quarantined.

