menu
search
23 Feb 2020, Sun Islamic Calender
  • Top Stories
  • Popular
  • People Also Viewed
  • Poll
  • Share
  • Comments

9 killed, 5 injured in Kathua road accident

Posted by shameen Published: February 22, 2020, 10:51 pm IST
9 killed, 5 injured in Kathua road accident

Kathua: At least 9 people were killed and five others were seriously injured after the vehicle in which they were travelling fell into a gorge in Malhar region of Kathua district on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) OP Bhagat said that the vehicle — a Tata Sumo car — was on way to Malhar from Billawar when the incident occurred.

The local people informed the police about the mishap after which a rescue operation was launched.

The rescue team took the injured persons and bodies to the Sub-District Hospital in Billawer. The injured people were further referred to the Government Medical College, Jammu.

Source: ANI
Topics:
Top Stories

People Also Viewed

Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved