9 killed, 8 injured in road mishap in Pakistan

Published: 16th December 2021 8:09 pm IST
Islamabad: At least nine people were killed while eight others were injured in separate road crashes in Pakistan on Thursday.

“Three people were killed and seven others suffered injuries in two separate traffic accidents in the country’s Faisalabad district of eastern Punjab province,” Xinhua reported citing police as saying.

The accidents took place due to poor visibility caused by dense fog, said police officials.

The bodies and injured people were sent to nearby hospitals and several were in critical condition, Xinhua reported citing rescue officials.

