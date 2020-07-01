9 more test positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram

By Qayam Updated: July 01, 2020, 3:32 pm IST
Aizawl: Nine more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the northeast state’s tally to 160, an official of the Health department said on Wednesday.

Health department Spokesperson on COVID-19, Dr Pachuau Lalmalsawma told PTI that all the newly infected patients have returned from Delhi and belong to south Mizorams Siaha district.

“Though the returnees have tested negative initially, they were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Tuesday night when their samples were re-tested,” he said.

Lalmalsawma said that the patients in the age group of 18-28 are asymptomatic and are out of danger.

They have been shifted from quarantine facilities to Dedicated Covid-19 Health Centre (DCHC) in Siaha, he said.

Pachuau, who is also state nodal officer of Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), said one female patient from Mamit district has recovered and was discharged from a Covid-19 Care Centre (CCC) on Wednesday.

At present, there are 37 active COVID-19 patients in the state while 123 people have recovered so far, he said.

According to the Health department, a total of 13,746 samples have been tested till Tuesday, of which 13,358 were tested at Zoram Medical College, 330 at Lunglei civil hospital and 58 samples were tested in Assam.

Source: PTI
