9 of family test positive for Omicron in Rajasthan

Jaipur: A four-member family, who had come to Jaipur from South Africa, and five of their relatives, have tested positive for Omicron variant of coronavirus, officials said on Sunday.

Genome sequencing reports of the nine people came positive on Sunday.

After travelling from South Africa, the family of four – a couple and their two children – reached Jaipur, via Dubai and Mumbai, on November 25 and attended a wedding at City Palace.

Subsequently, they tested Covid positive and have been admitted to the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS). Other cases were detected in their family too.

Health officials said that the family tested negative when they departed from South Africa, and and had tested negative at both Dubai and Mumbai. On November 25, they reached Jaipur and attended a wedding in City Palace.

Meanwhile, there was no lung infection found in their CT scan report done on December 3, neither was any symptom of cough, cold, or fever.