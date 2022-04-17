9 schoolteachers among 11 dead in Iraq’s traffic accident 

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 17th April 2022 11:56 am IST
9 schoolteachers among 11 dead in Iraq's traffic accident 
(Representational Image)

Baghdad: Up to 13 people, including nine school teachers, were killed and four others wounded in a car crash south of the Iraqi capital Baghdad, Iraqi authorities and a source have said.

Iraqi Interior Ministry’s Traffic Directorate said on Saturday in a statement that a 4-wheel drive vehicle and a minibus collided as a result of inattentive driving and speeding in the north of Babil’s province capital Hilla, nearly 110-km south of Baghdad.

An earlier statement by the Directorate said the accident took place around Saturday midnight, Xinhua news agency reported.

MS Education Academy

A local security source told Xinhua on condition of anonymity that nine schools teachers were among the dead while they were returning in a minibus from Karbala to Baghdad.

Traffic accidents in Iraq are a major cause of death and injury in the country either due to poor condition of the roads or due to drivers’ violation of traffic regulations.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button